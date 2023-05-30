According to recent reports, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature called “Status Archive” for businesses on its platform. This feature allows businesses to share their previous status updates with customers, serving as a valuable tool.

According to the WaBetaInfo, businesses on WhatsApp would be able to share previous status updates with their customers through this new feature. This feature is currently to beta testers of WhatsApp Business for Android. Moreover, it will be accessible to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Businesses Get Status Archive Feature

WhatsApp is planning to revamp the application, however, it is also improving the existing features. Through this feature, the status updates of businesses will be archived after 24 hours.

Once this feature is enabled on your WhatsApp account, you will be notified by a banner available within the Status tab.

Moreover, you can also manage your archive preferences and see your archive directly from the menu within the Status tab. Note that the archive is always private so only the business can see their archived status updates.

This feature would be handy for businesses as would be able to share the same status from their archives with the customers how many times they want. Now they do not need to upload the status again and again.

These status updates will be kept on the device for up to 30 days. They will still have the ability to continue creating advertisements for Facebook and Instagram or sharing status updates until they expire in the archive.

This feature is only available for businesses. People who use WhatsApp Messenger will not be able to use this feature.

