WhatsApp call invite links are Rolling out to Everyone

WhatsApp is quite clear about the features on its platform and even knows how they will perform when reaching users. The platform also transforms itself according to the ongoing circumstances. For instance, during the Covid-19 pandemic, it tried to promote video conferencing. Now, it is going to further make this feature better by testing support for 32 participants on a video call, trying to catch up with Meet and Zoom. Apart from this, WhatsApp call invite links sharing last month which is rolling out to everyone now.

Just one month back, Mark Zuckerberg announced its link-sharing for voice or video calls, and in a few days, we started receiving it on our devices. Following this, many users have started seeing an option to generate links for new calls which are pinned above the call log in WhatsApp calls tab.

Upon clicking on it, one can copy the invite link and forward it to people through WhatsApp or by using other apps. People who receive the link can join by clicking on the call button associated with the link. However, one thing which seems weird to me is that whoever gets the link would be able to join the call without any permission. It means one needs to be quite active to see who is joining the call.

In case the call drops, one would be able to tap on the same call in the call log in order to join it with the same group of people. This WhatsApp Call Invite Links sharing is another big step towards becoming a video conferencing app. However, when compared with Meet and Zoom, it seems that it still has a long way to go.

Also Read: Android Users can Now Edit Messages on WhatsApp