For a long time, people using Samsung smartwatches are urging WhatsApp to bring user-friendly software updates. In this regard, WhatsApp is currently rolling out a new beta release that offers voice call capability to Wear OS 3 smartwatches, a week after releasing its new Communities feature to select Android users. According to posts on the Wear OS subreddit, the capability is activated by default in WhatsApp beta version 2.22.19.11.

Advertisement

With the most recent beta version, WhatsApp users may now accept audio calls on Wear OS 3 smartwatches, despite the lack of a Wear OS app. Wear OS 3 is currently only available on the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatches. Intriguingly, the user interface for incoming calls varies between devices.

WhatsApp Call Support is Finally Coming to Wear OS 3 smartwatches: Source

On a Galaxy Watch 4 linked to a Samsung phone, the UI for WhatsApp voice calls clearly indicates that the incoming call is from WhatsApp by displaying the WhatsApp logo under the contact information. However, the WhatsApp voice call UI on a Galaxy Watch 5 coupled with a Pixel 6 is identical to the conventional call UI.

Despite aesthetic variations, the functionality functions identically and allows you to answer WhatsApp audio calls from your wrist without having to remove your phone from your pocket. Unfortunately, WhatsApp still does not support voice calls with Wear OS smartwatches.

WhatsApp has not officially announced this update as of yet. The business will likely reveal further information closer to the stable release, which might take some time given that the feature has only entered the beta channel.

Check out? WhatsApp Communities are Finally Rolling Out to Android Users