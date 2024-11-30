WhatsApp Channels Get Smarter with New QR Code Feature

WhatsApp keeps bringing amazing features to engage its users. Now, the messaging giant is on a mission to refine the channels feature, a one-way communication tool launched in June 2023. WhatsApp Channels now support a new QR code functionality for effortless sharing. The latest feature is available in the beta update for Android (version 2.24.25.7).

WhatsApp Channels Feature Adds QR Code Support for Effortless Sharing

The WhatsApp Channels feature is located in the Updates tab. It allows users to receive updates from organizations, accounts, and entities of interest. It is no doubt a dynamic way for users to stay informed having content ranging from text, images, and videos to audio and polls. However, the new QR code feature makes accessing this content even more easier now.

To use the feature, all you have to do is:

Simply open a channel

Tap the sharing options at the top

Select the QR code option to create a scannable code that can be shared with others, offering a fast and user-friendly alternative to copying and pasting links.

The QR code functionality is especially useful in face-to-face interactions. WhatsApp users can quickly scan codes to access content without going through lengthy sharing methods. Currently, this feature is available only to select beta testers. However, the messaging giant aims to expand its availability in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also addressing previous beta issues, including the “green screen” bug from version 2.24.24.5. For all those unaware, this bug made the app unusable for some testers. So, let’s wait and watch how WhatsApp fixes the old bugs and introduces new features to improve user experience. Stay tuned!

