Currently, WhatsApp allows you to back up your chat history to Google Drive. So you can transfer your data to another Android phone when required. The problem is that this is the only way to migrate your WhatsApp conversations between Android phones. You cannot transfer WhatsApp chat history between Android devices without a Google Drive backup. However now, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let you transfer your chat history without Google Drive. So some of the beta testers are now using this feature.
According to the WABetaInfo, the Chat transfer option is showing up for some users running the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.9.19. The tool will allow you to locally migrate your WhatsApp conversations from one Android device to another without using Google Drive.
WhatsApp will Soon Let You Transfer Chat History without Google Drive
Once the option is selected, you must scan a QR code from your new device to start the migration process. The report did not reveal whether the transfer should happen over a local peer-to-peer connection using Wi-Fi Direct. This tool will impact how you transfer WhatsApp messages from Android to iOS or vice versa.
Anyhow, local chat migration is more useful for those who live in areas with poor internet connectivity. It will also be much faster than first backing up your chat history to Google Drive and then restoring it on another device.
The feature is only available for some beta testers. Even if you are running the latest WhatsApp beta build, the option may not appear in the Settings menu. If you want to use this feature you have to wait. WhatsApp will hopefully roll out this feature for everyone soon.
