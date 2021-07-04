Each passing day we are getting more interesting features in the popular messaging platform, WhatsApp. Currently, WhatsApp is rolling out its “expiring media” feature on the beta channel. Now there’s an even more useful feature in the pipeline. According to some latest reports, WhatsApp will Soon Let You Choose video Quality before uploading any video.

WhatsApp will Soon Let You Choose video Quality Before Sharing

The WABetaInfo first reported this feature. The feature is not working yet. But it soon will be available for beta users. No doubt, the feature is itself very useful to save the data. It will soon be in the users’ hands to pick the right option to either save bandwidth or share the video without heavy compression.

Users can choose the “data saver” mode to send videos so that they’re compressed and don’t use too much data. According to the WABetaInfo, users will get three options to choose from,

Auto (recommended): The app will detect what is the best compression algorithm for specific videos.

The app will detect what is the best compression algorithm for specific videos. Best quality: It will always send the video using the best quality available!

It will always send the video using the best quality available! Data saver: when Data saver is enabled in your Android settings, WhatsApp will compress videos before sending them.

The feature looks really amazing. No doubt, this feature is really helpful to save data if it once implemented. Let’s see when WhatsApp will actually bring this feature for everyone.

