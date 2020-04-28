WhatsApp Claims 70% Reduction in Misinformation Spread by Limiting Forwarded Messages to 1 Contact

Many social media platforms are playing their parts and trying to stop the spread of misinformation regarding coronavirus. This misinformation included fake idea about the pandemic, wrong curable messages, 5G association with COVID19 and many other such things which are associated with this epidemic. While more people are staying at home, the spread of misinformation has increased dramatically. In an effort to reduce or stop it, WhatsApp had reduced the frequently forwarded messages limit and according to the company, it works. Facebook revealed that by reducing the highly forwarded messages, the misinformation spread is reduced by 70%.

Limiting Forwarded Messages to 1 Contact Reduced the Misinformation of social media Platform

While announcing this success, a spokesperson said:

WhatsApp is committed to doing our part to tackle viral messages. We recently introduced a limit to sharing ‘highly forwarded messages’ to just one chat. Since putting into place this new limit, globally there has been a 70 percent reduction in the number of highly forwarded messages sent on WhatsApp. This change is helping keep WhatsApp a place for personal and private conversations.”

The new update that limits the messages forwarded on WhatsApp came to people by the start of this month. So if the results are accurate in this short span of time, it appreciable. Furthermore, previously users were allowed to forward messages to five people, but this number is not reduced to one. If users want to send message to anyway to more people, they can send it by copy assisting. But it always better not to be a part of the spread of misinformation.

