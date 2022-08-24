WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, is getting famous day by day for introducing much-needed features. The previous reports have revealed that WhatsApp is working on a Communities feature that will let users add multiple groups in a single group. However now, WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature for selected users.

Advertisement

WhatsApp Communities are Finally Rolling Out to Android Users

See Also: WhatsApp Launches New Desktop App for Windows Users

As per a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is testing Communities with select Android users. Those who have received this update will find a new WhatsApp Communities tab that replaces the old Camera one. The feature will let users create a new Community and add up to 10 sub-groups to it. Each sub-group can then include up to 512 members. So, in total, you can send a single message to up to 5120 people at a time.

When you first start a Community, WhatsApp automatically creates an Announcement group that includes all sub-group members. This makes it easy for admins to send common messages to everyone at once. Currently, WhatsApp doesn’t hide the phone numbers of the members in the sub-groups. But in the coming updates, WhatsApp may hide one’s phone number to give more privacy.

No doubt, this feature is helpful for those who have to send messages to a number of groups. For instance, an organization that wants to send messages to all its departments. The same goes for schools, colleges and universities.

If you are curious to use to this feature, update your app to the latest available version. If you don’t have get this feature yet, don’t worry, WhatsApp will roll out this feature for everyone in the near future.

You May Also Like: What is GB WhatsApp? Is it safe to use it?