WhatsApp Communities are rolling out soon

WhatsApp being the most used and liked messaging app in the world has the famous section of group chats that unite the friends and family members without any distraction of adds or global posts. The platform is not just the messaging app now, it is used by many business organizations and the education sector for online meetings and business transactions. The chat groups are great discoveries by the company but nothing comes without the limits. Since last year, there were rumors about the introduction of Communities which is a feature meant to allow the user to create groups of groups. In January, the Community home was seen in the beta version of WhatsApp which gave hope that something is going on. Finally, the company has officially announced confirming the new chat experience named WhatsApp Communities will be rolling out soon.

The CEO Zuckerberg on the Facebook page announces that the WhatsApp Communities is in the testing phase and is visible as a new tab with chats, status, and calls.

With the launch of this new feature, many groups will come together under one Community. This will help the people to send a message or update about a new development in one go. No need to visit the group chats separately and paste one message into all the groups distinctly. This is great news for educational institutions, non-profit organizations, and Islamic groups which usually contain multiple groups.

Groups are usually limited to 256 participants and conference calls are also limited and many people want to have more people on board. The Communities will address this issue without conceding the safety tools which is key to success for the company.

WhatsApp is listening to its users’ concerns and bringing forward the new innovative changes to comfort them. The changes include WhatsApp has been trying to increase the limits within the app like users can now send a large file up to 2GB and the conference call limit has also been increased to 32 participants. It also allowed the admins to delete the unwanted messages and also introduced the six smileys and a thumbs up for the emoji lovers. The introduction of this new feature “Communities” in the list of innovations will surely attract more consumers to the app in the near future.

