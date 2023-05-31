About a month ago, WhatsApp officially rolled out the Companion mode for its Android users. This feature allows users to link up to five Android phones to a single account. Now, WhatsApp has rolled out companion mode for iOS users as well.

WhatsApp version 23.10.76 for iOS is bringing the new functionality and it’s available for download via the App Store.

WhatsApp Companion Mode – iOS Users can now Link up to Four iPhones

Just like on Android, the iOS version of the messaging app syncs your history and all your messages are delivered to all of your devices. The company ensures that all your conversations remain end-to-end encrypted, even on linked devices.

Still, some features like messaging broadcast lists and status updates are available only on the “main” device.

In addition, the new version now plays GIFs automatically in chats without having to tap on the message.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is working on a screen-sharing feature for Android users. In the future update, users will be able to share the screen during video calls.

WhatsApp for businesses on Android will soon be getting a Status archive feature. The feature is already available on a beta version of the software. It allows business owners to archive certain account statuses and reuse them when needed in the future. WhatsApp will roll out this feature in the near future.

