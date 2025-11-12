Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, is working on another big update. The tech giant plans to let users have the same username across all three platforms. This means you could soon use your same Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp, too.

The feature was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp, numbered 2.25.32.3, which was released through the Google Play Beta Program. According to WABetaInfo, the update adds a new option that allows users to reserve usernames they already use on other Meta platforms.

However, the feature is still in the testing phase. Meta is expected to allow selected users and businesses to reserve their usernames before the full rollout in 2026. This early access will help Meta prepare for a smooth launch and prevent username conflicts when the system goes live.

WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Use the Same Username as Your Instagram Account

Meta wants to create a unified digital identity across its platforms. With this update, users can have a single identity on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. This would make it easier to find people or businesses without needing their phone numbers or multiple handles.

The username reservation process will involve a verification step through Meta’s Account Center. Users will need to enter their existing Instagram or Facebook username. After that, they will go through a verification process to confirm ownership. Once verified, the username will be linked to their WhatsApp account.

This move will benefit both regular users and businesses. For creators, influencers, and brands, having the same username across platforms will help maintain a consistent online identity. It will make it easier for followers and customers to find them.

For businesses, it could also make WhatsApp communication more professional. Customers will be able to search for a company using its username instead of a phone number. This is similar to what platforms like Telegram and Signal already offer.

Limitations for Some Users

The feature might not be equally useful for everyone. Many people use different usernames on each platform, so they may not be able to claim the same name on WhatsApp immediately. Those without matching usernames on Instagram or Facebook might have to wait until the full release to choose one.

Additionally, Meta might apply strict verification rules to prevent fake or duplicate usernames. This will help maintain trust and reduce impersonation issues across platforms.

See Also: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Face Widespread Slowdown Across Pakistan

What’s Next

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Business accounts could get access to unique usernames as early as June 2026. This will make it possible for users to connect with businesses directly through usernames, not just phone numbers.

Meta’s new plan shows how the company is moving toward integrating its apps more deeply. By uniting identities across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, Meta aims to make communication simpler, safer, and more connected than ever before.