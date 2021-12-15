Last night there were many tweets circulating on Twitter that revealed the issues faced by iPhone users who were trying to use WhatsApp. Since WhatsApp is one of the most widely used apps and it has made our lives easier by making communication easier, the crashing of this app has caused havoc across iPhone Users. WhatsApp crashes on iPhone- When this Issue will be Fixed?

So some of the iPhone users were facing this bug-related issue and they could not open this messaging app on their handsets. Whenever they tried to open the app on their iPhone, it immediately crashed.

WhatsApp crashes on iPhone

Since WhatsApp is not updated recently, it seems that the issue lies with the parent company Facebook. Also, the beta version of the app crashed on Test Flight.

Some of the users also said that this bug has occurred due to the release of iOS 15.2 yesterday. This is not the first time WhatsApp for iOS has witnessed issues. previously, the company also witnessed issues while putting Kibosh to the theory.

While the issue causing the crash is not known yet, the company has not come up with any statement regarding the instability of this service on iOS.

Furthermore, users have also reported that the issue lies with both normal WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business.

#WhatsApp WhatsApp is just crashing on my phone. Anyone else experiencing the same issue? pic.twitter.com/c48M3RMgOQ — maluki muthusi (@MalukiMuthusi) December 14, 2021

While users are waiting for a statement from the company, WhatsApp has not revealed anything regarding fixing this issue. Let’s Wait and Watch.

