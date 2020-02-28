WhatsApp took too much time when it comes to launching dark mode for users. Though at that time the messaging app had said that WhatsApp Dark Mode is different and more versatile that the dark mode other social media platforms have launched. Two months back we came to know that WhatsApp has launched 7 solid color for dark mode but now it has exceed those colors to 27. New Solid Colour Options for Dark Theme in instant messaging will help users to replace Light color background.

WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets 27 New Solid Colour Options on Android

In January, the beta WhatsApp had bought the version 2.20.31 and had added six color only. Initially WhatsApp wanted to test these solid colors only. You might have experienced some bug in that beta update as well. With the success of six solid colors, the company has expanded them to 27. Now you will get additional Solid color options that you can apply by using Dark Theme.

These are the New Solid Colour Options for Dark Mode.

So if you want to enjoy the new solid color option on your device, you need to Download WhatsApp beta version 2.20.60. All you need to do is to register for Google Play Beta programme and install the latest update from Google Play Store.

When you are done with the above steps, you can get solid color options by going to Settings > Chats > Wallpaper > Solid Color from your WhatsApp.

