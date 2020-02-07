WhatsApp beta for Android is so close to get a new version through Google Play Beta programme. This new version will bring a new change that is related to WhatsApp dark mode that we got to see in beta version last month. That indicates when WhatsApp dark mode becomes officially available to the stable version, users will get to experience the more detailed and feature-rich version.

WhatsApp Dark Mode Receives New Solid Color Options on Android

WABetaInfo has revealed about the WhatsApp dark mode new features and it said that, via Google Play Beta programme, the messaging app has released the version 2.20.31 of its beta app for Android. This new version will bring new solid color options, users will be able to use them while running the dark theme. There are six solid color options, including black.

The report says that while the dark black theme will conserve the battery on OLED screen phones, the other color options won’t come with such impact. However, they will be easier on the eyes in low-light situations than a white theme.

All the users are allowed to register for the Google Play Beta programme if they want to try out the latest beta build, or side-load it via APK Mirror.

There are no more details about the other major tweaks that are going to appear in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. Other than that, there is still no any authentic confirmation that when the dark theme will be officially available for WhatsApp beta for iPhone users.

