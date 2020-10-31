



According to Will Cathcart, the Head of WhatsApp at Facebook, the famous messaging platform WhatsApp delivers nearly 100 billion messages every day amid COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, Will Cathcart said,

This year we’ve all relied on messaging more than ever to keep up with our loved ones and get business done.

WhatsApp Delivering 100 Billion Messages Everyday in the COVID Year: A New Record

The WhatsApp chief further said that he was proud that WhatsApp is able to deliver close to 100 billion messages each day. In addition to that, Will said he was “excited about the road ahead”.

The details come as a report said that the WhatsApp application may be working on a fresh update which will act as a major relief for those people who use WhatsApp Web quite a lot. According to a source, the new update would only target the WhatsApp web. The update solely focuses on introducing video and voice calls to its desktop version as well.

According to WABetaInfo (a fan website that tracks updates to the messaging app),

WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer Voice and Video Calls in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta-stage.

The website also added screenshots explaining how the new feature will work. WABetaInfo told that whenever anyone calls, a separate window will open on WhatsApp Web, asking the user whether he/she wants to accept or reject the call. The new feature will come to mainstream use very soon.

