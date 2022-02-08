WhatsApp has introduced a number of features and improvements over the past few months. Most recently, the iOS app gained a new global voice note player that allows users to continue to listen to voice notes in the background. WhatsApp has already rolled out this feature for Android users. Now WhatsApp is planning to bring the voice note feature to the desktop app.

WhatsApp to Bring Global Voice Note Player to Desktop

This feature will be helpful for users who prefer to use WhatsApp on their desktops. The users can easily carry out their work while listening to the voice notes in the background.

See Also: WhatsApp to Bring Two-Step Verification for Desktop and Web Versions

According to WABetainfo, the new global audio player is now available for some users on WhatsApp Desktop. The feature works similar to the mobile version; when you start playing a voice note, the playback no longer stops when you switch to a different chat. The voice note will keep playing in the background. When you move out of the chat while the voice note is playing, a small media player will appear at the bottom, showing a progress bar and a playback button.

The previous reports are also claiming that WhatsApp is working to bring the two-step verification for desktop and web versions.

There are no words when these features will be available for desktop users.

Check Also: WhatsApp to Launch a New Feature for the Group Admins