WhatsApp Desktop Web to Get Group Voice & Video Calls





According to the latest report, it seems WhatsApp seems is working to bring voice and video calls on its web version as the feature was allegedly found in a recent update to the web client that comes with version 2.2043.7. Currently, the new feature is only available in beta, which suggests that the company is in the testing phase and will make it public soon. Today, we have already informed you in our post about the latest feature but now, another source has just confirmed that WhatsApp Desktop Web will also bring the facility of making group voice and video calls.

WhatsApp Desktop Web Client is Getting Group Voice & Video Calls

Users are already using the feature of voice and video calls on Android and iOS apps and it looks like that soon they will be able to enjoy the feature on desktop/web.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has confirmed that the latest update with version 2.2043.7 for the web/ desktop client of the company has integrated support for voice and video calls. The source says that the feature is currently in beta, WABetaInfo has also shared a few screenshots of the same.

When a user gets a call while using WhatsApp Web on the desktop, a pop-up window appears with options for receiving and rejecting the call. There is also an ‘Ignore’ option at the bottom.

According to the report, the update also contains support for group voice and video calls. No doubt, the support for voice and video calls will make things easier for users.

