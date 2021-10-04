According to some latest reports, WhatsApp is working on a number of new features. WhatsApp will roll out new features to improve disappearing messages functionality. The messaging app will let users control the durations before which a message will disappear. A user can also enable a default message timer to set a selected time for all new chats with the disappearing messages feature. Initially, the feature will roll out for iOS beta users. Not all users will get this feature.

WhatsApp Adds More Features to Disappearing Messages

The new feature will be called ‘New Durations and Default Timer’ for the time being. The new features are effectively designed to manage disappearing messages. These features will give users control over new ephemeral durations. Previously, the disappearing messages used to vanish after seven days. But the latest feature will let users manage the duration according to their needs.

Users can now set the option to different durations, such as 24 hours, 90 days, and even seven days.

The new feature will let you create a default message timer for new chats. A user can enable this feature by visiting the WhatsApp Privacy Setting. If enabled, the user will have the disappearing messages option enabled in all-new chats for a selected duration.

After enabling the default message timer, his/her existing chats and new groups will not be affected by the timer.

WhatsApp has also designed chat bubbles. They are now more rounder, larger, and more colourful in comparison to the old ones. This feature is also available for iOS beta users. WABetaInfo also shared exact colour codes of the old and new chat bubbles:

Old dark bubble colour: #295F60

New dark bubble colour: #204F46

Old light bubble colour: #E1F6CA

New light bubble colour: #E2FDD5

WhatsApp beta for iOS and WhatsApp Business beta for iOS will have these new features today. The Android users on WhatsApp beta will receive the support very soon.

