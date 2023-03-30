WhatsApp Disappearing Messages To Get 15 New Durations

We all know that the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has been working on new features since the beginning of this year. We have been getting new features on a regular basis. No doubt, the company has improved users’ experience in several ways. Recently, WhatsApp is working on 15 new durations for disappearing messages. We all know that the messaging giant already has support for text and media-based messages dubbed WhatsApp Disappearing messages that have the ability to self-destruct after a particular selected time.
WhatsApp Disappearing messages Are Going To get Several New Durations
For all the people who are unaware, disappearing messages is a WhatsApp feature that allows users to send messages that vanish from both the sender and receiver’s chat after a certain period of time. The point worth mentioning here is that the platform currently supports three durations for disappearing messages that are:
- 24 hours
- 7 days
- 90 days
According to WABetaInfo, there will be new durations present under the “More options” menu in the coming days. The WhatsApp menu will include 15 new durations including 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours, and 1 hour.
These new durations will be quite handy as you will have more control over the messages you send and receive with the addition of more durations for disappearing messages. It will be undoubtedly a welcoming feature for WhatsApp Users.
The report claims that the 1-hour duration which is the shortest among all will likely be helpful for messages containing sensitive or confidential information. Moreover, it will enable all users to send a message that disappears quickly, preventing the text from being saved on the recipient’s device for a long time.