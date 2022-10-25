WhatsApp Down in Pakistan? Users complain of disruption in services

WhatsApp one of the most popular communication apps is down throughout the world. WhatsApp users in Pakistan are also part of this outage and are reporting issues with texting and making calls. Users are unable to send and receive messages through the platform.

This outage is affecting both personal chats and group chats. I am also a victim and noticed that whenever I send a message to someone, it remains undelivered both in groups and personal chats.

WhatsApp Down in Pakistan as well Outage detection website, DownDetector has published a report that more than 10,000 users are facing issues with WhatsApp. The issues not only lie with WhatsApp for Android and iOS but also for WhatsApp web users who confirmed that the platform is simply not connecting. If anyone wants to open WhatsApp web, they will get an error attached below.

While people are getting these notifications, at my end I can open both WhatsApp web and app however I am not getting messages and wherever I send a message to someone, I get a circle showing that the message is not delivered yet.

People are waiting for the outage to be fixed since thousands of people are not able to communicate with each other. WhatsApp has not shared an official statement regarding it but I am sure it would be trying its best to fix the issue.

