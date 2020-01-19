WhatsApp down- Users Are Unable to Send Media Files

One of the most popular messaging app, WhatsApp, is down. People around the world are unable to send media files to others. For some regions, users are completely unable to send any message or media files to others. However, in Pakistan, users are unable to send media files including images, videos, stickers or text files.

WhatsApp down- Users Unable to Send Media Files

WhatsApp users are facing this problem since 4:13 PM. Many people are complaining about this issue on Twitter around the global. Now #WhatsAppDown is trending on Twitter.

This problem occurs when some of the servers of WhatsApp go down. WhatsApp is currently working on resolving the issue. In some countries, some users are now saying that the issue has been resolved for them. But it does not have resolved for all yet.

I personally have checked this if the problem has resolved. But unfortunately, I am still facing this problem. So, it may possible that in Pakistan some regions are still facing this issue.

Let’s see when the users in Pakistan will be able to send media files to their friends. But, we hope that it will be resolved soon.

Till then do tell us, if the issue has been resolved for you or you are still facing this issue like me?