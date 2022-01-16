WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features and updates to make the app more convenient and useful. Just recently, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that let you listen to the voice messages in the background. However now, WhatsApp is working on introducing a new update through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.22.3.5 — with some updates for Android. According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working to introduce a new drawing editor to edit your photos or videos before sharing.

WhatsApp will Soon Add Drawing Editor For Your Photos and Videos

WhatsApp now has more than two billion users globally and this feature is most demanding. The company is working on this feature for some time. According to the WABetaInfo, the changes are under development, but you can get a good preview of what will happen after installing a future update.

WhatsApp is planning to add new different pencils to draw on your images and videos. As you can see in the screenshot, there are 2 new pencils, bringing the total up to three.

Unfortunately, these new drawing tools are under development, and there is no date for the release to beta testers.

WhatsApp is experimenting with a new function that will notify users when they are referenced in a group conversation. While it’s now only available to people running WhatsApp’s newest developer beta through TestFlight, it’s expected that we’ll all be able to use it in the future.

