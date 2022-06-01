WhatsApp is one of the popular messaging platforms that’s used by over a billion people worldwide daily. The company has introduced a lot of interesting features to make the app more convenient. Some popular features the company has introduced are multi-device support, message reactions, and the option to share files that are up to 2GB in size. Now, according to some latest reports, WhatsApp will soon let you edit the sent messages. This is one of the most demanding features. Currently, there is no option to edit typos on WhatsApp. But this feature will help you not get enter the embarrassing situation

WhatsApp will Soon Let you Edit Sent Messages

Many other popular apps like Telegram, Slack and Discord have the ability to edit sent messages. Now, WhatsApp is also going to add this feature. It is a handy feature that allows you to fix any typos in your sent messages. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will be tucked inside the 3-dot overflow menu button that shows up when you select a message in a conversation. It will give you the option to edit the selected message.

The feature is currently under development. WhatsApp could change it before the global availability. Additionally, there are no words about the time limit. Just as earlier, WhatsApp set a time limit to delete the message within a specific time period. It is unclear whether the new feature will be time-bound or not.

