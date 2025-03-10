WhatsApp Introduces Improved Emoji Reactions Sheet in Latest Beta Update

WhatsApp is rolling out an improved emoji reactions interface in its latest beta update, making it more user-friendly and visually appealing. The update, available in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.6.15 on the Google Play Store, refines the way users interact with emoji reactions in chats, groups, and channels, offering a more streamlined and organized layout.

Redesigned Emoji Reactions Page

The latest enhancement builds on the previous update, which introduced a redesigned composer interface for text status updates. This time, WhatsApp has focused on refining the presentation of emoji reactions, particularly in channels where reactions are frequent and can become overwhelming.

Earlier versions displayed emoji reactions in a long vertical list, which could be cumbersome, especially in channels with high engagement. The new update introduces a more compact design, displaying four reactions per row, reducing excessive scrolling and maximizing screen space. This change improves the user experience by offering a cleaner and more structured reactions page.

Differences Between Chats, Groups, and Channels

The revamped emoji reactions page primarily benefits channels, where anonymous user interactions often result in a higher volume of reactions. However, WhatsApp has also introduced subtle improvements to emoji reactions in personal and group chats.

Channels: The new grid layout ensures reactions remain neatly displayed, making navigation quicker and more efficient.

The new grid layout ensures reactions remain neatly displayed, making navigation quicker and more efficient. Chats and Groups: While still maintaining a vertical list format, WhatsApp has redesigned the tabs at the top of the page for a modern and polished appearance. Each reaction row displays the name of the contact who reacted, maintaining clarity in conversations where user identity is relevant.

This distinction in design highlights WhatsApp’s strategic approach to catering to different user needs. In channels, where follower identities are private, a grid-based reaction display works better, whereas in personal chats and groups, where user details matter, a structured vertical list remains more functional.

User Accessibility and Rollout

The improved emoji reactions sheet is currently available to select beta testers who have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android. The update will gradually roll out to more users in the coming weeks, enhancing accessibility across different devices.

WhatsApp continues to refine its design and interface, ensuring smoother navigation and a more engaging messaging experience. As WhatsApp progresses toward a more intuitive and user-friendly messaging platform, these updates will improve functionality and enhance user interactions across all its services.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Beta Reveals Exciting New Video Call Features