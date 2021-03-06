WhatsApp Enables Voice & Video Call Option for Desktop Users

WhatsApp has officially launched the voice and video call feature on the web version of the application after months of rumours. The feature was previously only available for mobile users but now users can make Voice & Video WhatsApp calls via laptops and computers. A helpful feature for those who are working-from-home, and sit most of the time in front of their computers and work on WhatsApp web. You only need a web camera and a mic for WhatsApp web calls.

“You just need a little more space sometimes. Secure and reliable, encrypted end-to-end voice & video calls on our desktop app are now enabled, ” WhatsApp messaging app tweeted. WhatsApp revealed in a tweet its encrypted end-to-end voice and video calls feature for desktop web and a link to download the application.

Sometimes you just need a little more space. Secure and reliable, end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls are now available on our desktop app. Download now: https://t.co/JCc3rUunoU pic.twitter.com/PgCl76Mn7U — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 4, 2021

WhatsApp stated that “The private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls are now available for the WhatsApp desktop application. We saw a lot of users calling on WhatsApp in the last year, mostly for long discussions. On New Year, with 1.4 billion voice and video calls, we set the record for the most phone calls ever made in one day. As so many people are far away from their loved ones, and we would love to provide maximum options to them for conversations on WhatsApp to feel as close as possible, regardless of where you are in the world or the tech you’re using.”

By downloading the desktop app version from here, you can enable the latest WhatsApp feature.

This feature has been asked by users for a long time. This would help frequent laptop users who use the phone for WhatsApp calls. The latest one-to-one feature is only available on computers or laptops with windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer and macOS 10.13. The desktop app does not allow group calls for the time being. However, Whatsapp says that the support for group calls will be released shortly.

How to use WhatsApp Desktop to make a Voice call:

-Your laptop and computer would need an active internet connection.

-WhatsApp needs access to your computer’s an audio output device and microphone

-Open the contact you want to make a call.

-Click the Voice call icon.

How to make video calls with Desktop WhatsApp:

-Open the contact you want to make a video call.

-WhatsApp needs access to your computer’s webcam and microphone.

-Click on the call video button.

