WhatsApp Ends Support for Older Versions of Android and iOS

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used platforms and we cannot imagine our lives without it. It has become an integral part of our lives as it has connected us with our friends and families 24/7. However, if you are an old Android smartphone user, soon you will not be able to use WhatsApp messaging app. The Facebook-owned app has updated its support page to reveal that WhatsApp will no longer support older versions of Android Devices if they are not running on Android 4.30 or iOS 9 and above.

Older Versions of Android and iOS will Not Work From Feb 1

The company has also given a deadline and has asked its users to either update their operating system or shift to a new device in order to use WhatsApp. After February 1, 2020, the app will no longer support old operating system. After the above-mentioned date, users will not be able to verify their devices in use this widely used messaging platform.

While breaking the news, the support page revealed that:

“because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time.”

Furthermore, Window Phone users will also not be able to use WhatsApp from 1st January. So if you are using Windows phone, the company suggests you shift to either Android or iOS.

