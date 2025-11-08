WhatsApp is preparing to launch new privacy tools that will make chatting safer and more private. The latest updates aim to give users more control over how they receive messages and connect with others on the platform. WhatsApp is working on “Who can message me” feature to give more controls to users.

In a recent WhatsApp beta update for Android (version 2.25.33.2), developers revealed a feature that will let users connect using unique usernames instead of phone numbers. This means you can make voice or video calls without needing to share your number. It’s a major step toward improving privacy and reducing unwanted contact.

WhatsApp is still testing this feature to make sure it’s secure and reliable before releasing it publicly. Once available, it will make it easier to chat with new people without exposing personal details.

WhatsApp Enhances Privacy with “Who Can Message Me” Feature

Another big update is coming in a future version of WhatsApp for Android (2.25.33.11). The app is adding a new setting called “Who can message me”. This option will let users decide how messages from unknown contacts appear in the app.

There will be two main choices:

Everyone: This is the default mode. Any new message, even from unknown contacts, will appear directly in the chat list.

My Contacts: This mode adds an extra layer of privacy. Messages from people not saved in your contacts will be placed in a new Requests folder instead of showing up in your main chats.

This helps users keep their inbox organized and avoid spam or unwanted messages.

Inside the New Requests Folder

The new Requests folder will work like Instagram’s “Message Requests.” When you get a message from someone who isn’t in your contact list, it will appear in this folder instead of your main chat screen.

From there, you can preview the sender’s name, profile picture, and message before deciding what to do. Users will have the option to reply, delete, report, or block the sender. Once you reply, the chat automatically moves to your main chat list.

This feature gives users full control over new conversations and helps them manage unknown contacts safely.

Better Privacy and Less Clutter

Filtering unknown messages into a separate folder keeps your chat list cleaner and more focused. It prevents spam or business messages from interrupting personal conversations. It also helps users—especially younger ones—stay protected from unsolicited messages.

The feature will not apply retroactively. That means older chats from unknown senders will remain visible. Only new incoming messages after activation will appear in the Requests folder.

Working Together with Username-Based Chats

Once WhatsApp launches username-based communication, the Requests folder will become even more useful. Any message from someone reaching out via a username will first appear in the Requests section. This ensures privacy and helps users verify who’s contacting them before they engage in conversation.

When Will It Be Available?

WhatsApp is still developing and testing these features. They are expected to roll out first to beta users before reaching everyone through a future update on the Google Play Store.

With these new tools, WhatsApp continues to focus on privacy, safety, and user control, giving people a more secure messaging experience.