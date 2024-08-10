WhatsApp Expanding Event Features for Community Groups

Get ready for a more organized group experience! WhatsApp is testing a new feature for Community groups that allows setting specific start and end times for events. This exciting development builds upon existing event features and promises to streamline group activity planning.

This update builds on the foundation of WhatsApp’s existing event features, which were initially introduced for Community groups and later expanded to regular group chats. Now, with the added functionality of setting specific event durations, locations, and even WhatsApp call links, community members can plan events with greater precision and efficiency.

While currently limited to Android beta users, the feature is expected to roll out to a wider audience in the future. This enhancement is likely to be particularly beneficial for large communities that frequently organize events. It provides a clearer overview of upcoming activities, helping members avoid scheduling conflicts and ensuring everyone’s on the same page.

WhatsApp’s commitment to improving group management tools is a positive step toward fostering stronger community connections.

