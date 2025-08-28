WhatsApp is once again working on improving its disappearing messages feature. The latest beta update for Android (version 2.25.24.18) reveals that the app is adding more options for message expiration. At the moment, disappearing messages only support three durations: 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days. But WhatsApp is now planning to introduce shorter timers for disappearing messages. Soon, users may be able to set their chats to disappear in just 1 hour or 12 hours.

The 1-hour option is designed for very specific situations. It can be useful when sharing sensitive information that should not remain available for long. However, it comes with a risk. The timer starts as soon as the message is delivered, not when it is opened. If the recipient does not check the chat in time, the message could vanish before they even read it. To avoid confusion, WhatsApp will warn users about this drawback whenever they pick the 1-hour option.

WhatsApp Expands Disappearing Messages Options With Short Timers

On the other hand, the 12-hour option is more balanced. It gives enough time for the message to be seen and read during the day, but still ensures the content disappears later. This makes it helpful for things like event planning, task coordination, or sharing details that are only important for part of a day.

These new timers show how WhatsApp is trying to give people more control and flexibility. Different situations need different levels of privacy, and the app wants users to decide how long their messages should stay visible.

Recently, WhatsApp also introduced flexible timers for the “About” status section. Users can now set their profile notes to expire after 30 minutes, 1 day, or even up to 1 month. This helps keep profiles fresh and relevant without leaving old information behind.

The addition of shorter timers for disappearing messages continues this same trend. The 1-hour timer focuses on privacy and immediacy, while the 12-hour option brings practicality and reliability. Together, they offer more ways to manage conversations without leaving unnecessary details in the chat.

This feature is still under development and is not yet available to all users. It is expected to roll out in a future update. WhatsApp may even add more timers later, giving people an even wider range of choices.

For now, users will have to wait. But once released, these new options will make disappearing messages even more useful for everyday communication.