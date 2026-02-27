WhatsApp has just announced the global rollout of Promoted Channels and Status Ads. These features are now available to users worldwide in the Updates tab, following a period of limited testing in selected countries. The company had been gradually introducing these tools to study performance, gather feedback, and ensure compliance with regional regulations. With the testing phase complete, the features are now expanding to everyone using the latest versions of WhatsApp on Android and iOS.

Promoted Channels and Status Ads are designed to help businesses and creators reach users directly within the app. Both features appear only in the Updates tab, which keeps advertisements separate from private chats, calls, and group conversations. WhatsApp has emphasized that personal messages remain end-to-end encrypted and are not used for advertising purposes.

WhatsApp Expands Promoted Channels and Status Ads Worldwide

Status Ads appear within the Status section, where users normally view updates shared by their contacts. These ads are displayed after a few regular status updates and follow the same vertical format. Each advertisement is clearly labeled as sponsored content. Users can skip an ad instantly by swiping to the next update, making the experience quick and minimally disruptive. This approach allows businesses to promote products, services, or special offers while maintaining a smooth browsing experience for users.

In addition to Status Ads, Promoted Channels aim to increase visibility for organizations and creators. Channels that choose promotion are highlighted in the directory with a small label indicating that they are sponsored. This makes it easier for users to discover new businesses or communities that may interest them. For example, a local restaurant can promote its channel to share deals with nearby customers, while a fitness trainer can attract followers from the surrounding area. By boosting discoverability, WhatsApp is giving businesses a new way to grow their audience inside the platform.

User control remains a central part of the system. If someone finds a particular advertiser irrelevant or intrusive, they can block the business or hide its ads through the settings menu. Once blocked, that advertiser’s content will no longer appear in the Updates tab. This feature ensures that users can manage their experience and reduce unwanted promotional content.

WhatsApp has also clarified how ad targeting works. Advertisements are shown based on limited information such as a user’s country, language, and general interaction with ads. Importantly, private messages, calls, and group activity are not used to personalize advertisements. The company maintains that core communication features remain private and secure.

In parts of Europe, WhatsApp offers an optional subscription that removes ads from Status and Channels. Users who are 18 or older and linked to an Accounts Center can choose to pay a monthly fee to enjoy an ad-free experience. Those who do not subscribe can continue using the app with advertisements included.

Although the rollout is global, it may take time for the features to reach every account. Users who do not see Promoted Channels or Status Ads immediately are encouraged to update their app regularly.