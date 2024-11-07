WhatsApp is a top-rated messaging app known for its end-to-end encryption, which ensures users’ conversations are secure and private. This popular platform continues to improve with new features that enhance user experience. Recently, WhatsApp has been spotted working on exciting status features that align it closer with its sister platform, Instagram. These updates include new ways to personalize interactions and simplify media sharing, as well as interactive elements that make communication more engaging.

One of the notable features currently under development is the “Search on Web” option for images. This new tool will allow users to perform a Google Lens search directly within WhatsApp. If a user receives an image and wants more context or information, they can quickly search the web for it without leaving the app. This integration of Google Lens brings a fresh utility to WhatsApp, making it more convenient for users who frequently exchange images and want quick access to more details.

WhatsApp Expands Status Features with Polls, Add Yours Stickers, and More

In addition, WhatsApp plans to add a media shortcut that directly connects users to their device’s gallery app. This shortcut will simplify the process of sending images or videos by taking users straight to their gallery with just one tap. The feature aims to streamline sharing media, particularly for users who regularly share photos and videos with family, friends, or work contacts.

WhatsApp is also focusing on enhancing its Status feature, which is its version of Instagram Stories. Recently, the app introduced “Status likes” and “private mentions” to let users show appreciation for a Status post privately. Building on this, WhatsApp is now working on introducing new types of stickers specifically for Status Updates. WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, reported that a “poll” sticker is being tested on iOS devices, with plans for future Android availability. This sticker will enable users to create polls within their Status Updates, allowing friends to vote on specific questions or topics directly. This interactive feature mirrors the in-chat poll function but brings it to the Status section, adding another layer of engagement for users.

Another upcoming feature borrowed from Instagram is the “Add Yours” sticker. Originally launched by Instagram in 2021, this sticker encourages users to start a public thread in Stories, where others can add their own content related to the prompt. When it arrives on WhatsApp, the “Add Yours” sticker will be adapted with privacy in mind. Responses to “Add Yours” stickers on WhatsApp will be confidential and end-to-end encrypted. This means that if a user responds to someone’s “Add Yours” Status Update, only the intended recipients (either all contacts or selected individuals) will see the response. Unlike on Instagram, where responses to “Add Yours” are visible to everyone who participated, WhatsApp’s version will prioritize privacy and ensure that interactions remain secure.

Both the poll and “Add Yours” stickers are currently in the testing phase, and it is unclear when they will be available to all users. However, these features demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to keeping its platform fresh and engaging. By borrowing popular elements from Instagram and adapting them with a focus on privacy, WhatsApp offers a unique experience that caters to users who value both interaction and security.

These planned updates reflect WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to stay relevant in a highly competitive messaging market. As more features roll out, users can expect a more interactive, media-rich, and secure environment for staying connected with loved ones and colleagues alike.