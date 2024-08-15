WhatsApp Expands Sticker Options with GIPHY

Meta is continuing to enhance WhatsApp with new features, and the latest update focuses on stickers. The messaging app has introduced animated GIFs from GIPHY and expanded its custom sticker maker to Android, providing users with more creative options for expressing themselves.

WhatsApp’s integration of GIPHY stickers brings a wider variety of animated GIFs to the platform. These animated stickers can add a touch of humor, excitement, or relevance to your conversations. By tapping on the sticker icon, users can now access a library of GIPHY stickers to choose from.

In addition to GIPHY stickers, WhatsApp has also made its custom sticker maker available on Android. This feature allows users to transform their photos into personalized stickers, adding a unique and personal touch to their messages. By following a few simple steps, users can create their own custom stickers and share them with their contacts.

These new sticker features are part of Meta’s ongoing efforts to make WhatsApp a more interactive and engaging platform. By providing users with more creative options, Meta hopes to encourage more expressive and personalized communication.

With the ability to choose from a vast library of GIPHY stickers or create their own custom stickers, users can now find the perfect way to express themselves in their WhatsApp conversations.