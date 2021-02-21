WhatsApp Explains What Happens If You Don’t Agree to its Privacy Update

We all are very well aware of WhatsApp’s unclear privacy policy update. WhatsApp also has to bear the loss of this misunderstanding. Anyhow, WhatsApp explains what happens if you don’t agree to its privacy update. The company admitted that it had “previously encountered a great deal of misinformation” and is now working hard to clear up “any confusion”.

“As a reminder, we’re building new ways to chat or shop with a business on WhatsApp that are entirely optional. Personal messages will always be end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t read or listen to them,”

the messaging app said in a blog.

It seems like WhatsApp is really trying hard to get back its users. WhatsApp assured users that it is working hard to make the app better, and reminded people of the company’s “history of defending end-to-end encryption”.

“We’re now using our Status feature to share our values and updates directly within WhatsApp. We’ll be doing much more to make our voice clear going forward,”

said the company.

WhatsApp also said that in the coming weeks it will display a banner to provide more “information” regarding the new terms and service. Just like, the company has appeared on status for the first time to explain its privacy policy .

“We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing. Eventually, we’ll start reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp,” said the Facebook-owned company.

Let’s see whether WhatsApp will be able to get back its users’ satisfaction or not.

