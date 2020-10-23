



WhatsApp is getting ready to bring two major additions within the app for Android users. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is preparing to bring Face Unlock support to Android along with the ability to join missed calls that are ongoing.

WhatsApp Face Unlock Support to Android is on its Way

Soon, users will be able to join ongoing group calls that they have missed through a new prompt. If a WhatsApp contact invites an unavailable user to a call, that user can then join or ignore said ongoing call the next time when they open the app. The feature is specially designed for the group calls. The new addition will also bring WhatsApp closer to the likes of Zoom and Skype that are allowing users to join ongoing calls by choice.

Another major feature that is hitting the Android app is Face unlock support. Future WhatsApp builds on Android is going to get a feature that first arrived on iOS. Fingerprint lock will be renamed to “Biometric lock” and will expand to cover face unlock.

There is no change in the general functionality of the feature. Users will be able to choose to automatically lock the app after a period. They can unlock it using their fingerprint or face.

Note: Face Recognition will be supported if the device has a proper sensor. Any other unique identifier will be also considered if the fingerprint or face recognition fails, according to wabetainfo.

Recommended Reading: WhatsApp Desktop Web to Get Group Voice & Video Calls