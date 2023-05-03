WhatsApp Feature To Automatically Play Animated GIFs Is Under Testing

It would not be wrong to say that the GIF format is quite older than even many people on the Internet. It was released back in June 1987. However, the interesting fact is that it is still popular as ever. It has become the format of choice for sharing animated memes on social media platforms for long. If we talk about WhatsApp, it does not work on the app and users need to tap the image to see the animation. The good piece of information is that a new WhatsApp Feature is under testing that will let you automatically play animated GIFs.
A New WhatsApp Feature Will Let You Play Animated GIFs Automatically
The new option is expected to come with WhatsApp beta 2.23.10.2 for Android. It is expected that soon animated GIFs will play automatically the first time they are viewed. However, WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp will only play the animation once, even if the GIF is looped. After that, the typical “GIF” badge will appear and you will have to tap the image again if you want to see the animation again.
I think it is probably for the best because an endlessly looping GIF will quickly become annoying. This is no doubt a pretty small update, however, it will make sharing animated memes/GIFs more fun, so it will definitely have a significant effect on your chats.
If you’re part of the WhatsApp TestFlight program, you may auto-play GIFs. However, if not, don’t worry at all. The all-new feature is slowly being enabled for more users and will eventually be rolled out to all users. Stay tuned for more updates and do share with us in the comment section if you know anything regarding this new feature.
Also Read: 25 Best Free Games for Mac to Play in 2023 – PhoneWorld