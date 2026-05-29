WhatsApp is working on a much-requested feature that will allow users to logout of the app without deleting their chats or uninstalling the application. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available to some beta testers using WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.21.9.

For many years, WhatsApp users had no direct way to sign out of their accounts. The only option was to uninstall the app, which often meant losing convenience and going through the entire setup process again. Now, WhatsApp is finally offering a simpler solution.

WhatsApp Finally Introduces a Logout Feature Without Deleting Chats

The new logout feature lets users temporarily disconnect from WhatsApp while keeping their chats, settings, and login information saved on the device. When users log back in, they can continue using the app without setting everything up from scratch.

This update is designed for people who may want to take a break from messaging without deleting the app or risking their chat history.

Available in WhatsApp Beta

According to reports from WABetaInfo, some users in the WhatsApp beta program can already access the new option. The feature appears inside the “Account” section in WhatsApp settings.

When users tap the “Log out” option, WhatsApp shows a short confirmation process before disconnecting the account from the device. Even after signing out, the app keeps important data stored locally.

WhatsApp plans to release the feature to more beta testers over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Suggests Alternatives Before Logging Out

Before users complete the logout process, WhatsApp also highlights several built-in features that may solve common concerns without needing to sign out.

Multi-Account Support

WhatsApp reminds users that they can use up to two accounts on the same device. This makes it easier for people to switch between personal and work accounts without logging out.

App Lock for Privacy

The company also promotes its app lock feature, which allows users to secure WhatsApp using fingerprint, facial recognition, or a device passcode. This can help users protect private conversations if they share their phone with others.

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Notification Controls

Users who feel overwhelmed by constant messages can manage notifications instead of disconnecting completely. WhatsApp allows people to mute chats and customize alerts to reduce distractions.

For users worried about storage space, WhatsApp includes tools that help identify and remove large files. This can free up storage without uninstalling the app.

Chat Backups

WhatsApp also encourages users to back up their chats regularly. While the new logout feature keeps data saved on the device, backups provide extra protection in case of device loss or software issues.

A More Flexible WhatsApp Experience

The addition of a logout option gives users more control over how they use WhatsApp. Instead of uninstalling the app for a short break, users can now sign out quickly while keeping their data safe.

At the moment, the feature is only available to selected Android beta testers through the Google Play Store. However, WhatsApp is expected to expand the rollout to more users soon.