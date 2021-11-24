WhatsApp Finally Lets You Create Your own Stickers, but not on your Phone

WhatsApp stickers are something that people prefer to send while sharing their emotions. WhatsApp gallery has itself contained a lot of stickers pack that users can download easily. However, WhatsApp now finally lets you create your own stickers, but not on your phone. In this article, I will tell you how to create stickers on the WhatsApp web.

WhatsApp Finally Lets You Create Your own Stickers, but not on your Phone

First of all, go to the sticker selector in WhatsApp Web via the shortcut next to the text entry field. Here you will notice a new “Create” shortcut as the very first suggestion in the overview of recently used stickers.

See Also: WhatsApp Business Users can Now Create Ads to Promote Businesses

Now click on “create”. WhatsApp will show you a system file picker dialogue. Now, you can select an image you want to use as a sticker.

The app then throws it into its own image editor. Here you will find editing options. you can choose to crop it, add text, emoji, and even other stickers to create the perfect sticker portraying your emotions.

Now your sticker is ready to send. Isn’t it an easy way to create a sticker? The only limitation is that you need a laptop or desktop to create stickers directly from the app.

But don’t worry, WhatsApp is working to bring this feature to mobile users in the near future. so stay tuned for more updates.

Check also: You Can Now React to WhatsApp Messages Without Replying