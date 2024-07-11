WhatsApp For Android Gets Voice Message Transcription Feature

WhatsApp keeps bringing amazing features for all its iOS and Android users. The messaging platform remains in the limelight with the introduction of new features, continually improving user experience and convenience. The latest addition, voice message transcription on Android, exemplifies its commitment to innovation and accessibility. The voice message transcription feature initially debuted on iOS. After almost a year, the platform is rolling out this feature for WhatsApp Android Users. It is pertinent to mention that exciting development is currently available to beta users and supports transcription in five languages.

WhatsApp For Android Gets Long-Awaited Voice Message Transcription Feature

According to WABetaInfo, the transcription feature is available for some users in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.15.5. If you’re enrolled in WhatsApp’s beta program and have received the feature, you can enable it by navigating to the Chats option in the app settings.

After enabling the feature, WhatsApp will prompt you to download a language data pack. This pack is necessary for the feature as it depends on your device’s speech recognition to transcribe voice messages. The transcripts, which maintain end-to-end encryption, will emerge in the selected language within the voice message bubble.

Supported Languages

The feature currently supports transcription in:

English

Spanish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Hindi

WhatsApp may initially release the feature for Android users in regions where these languages are widely spoken. However, the iOS version supports more languages, so the feature is expected to reach additional regions in the future. The messaging giant has not shared specific details about the full rollout yet. However, the feature will probably become available on the stable channel in the coming weeks. So, are you eagerly awaiting this new functionality, which promises to improve the convenience and usability of WhatsApp voice messages? Do share with us in the comment section.

Other than that, the messaging platform is also testing a new “zoom control” feature for its in-chat camera. The all-new WhatsApp camera feature aims to improve the photo-capturing experience for users. It will help users take clearer pictures, improving the overall functionality of the messaging app. Click here to learn more about it.