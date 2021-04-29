WhatsApp for Android Tests Chat History Migration Tool

The most awaited WhatsApp chat history migration tool is being tested on Android devices. This new feature will help users migrate their chat history from Android to iOS. This feature was initially being tested for iOS only and now a beta update of WhatsApp shows that the same feature is being developed for Android as well.

This decision was taken when users started using third-party apps to transfer their chats between two operating systems. It not only made users’ information vulnerable but also compromised WhatsApp’s terms of services.

WhatsApp Chat History Migration Tool Is Being Tested for Android Devices

A screenshot of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.9.7 is circulating on social media which shows that the messaging app is working on a method to import chat history. However, previously, on WhatsApp for iOS, the company was working on the export process. While telling about it, WABetaInfo said that though this screenshot is seen but they cannot guess the method that will be used for cross-device data transfer.

WABeta Info further added: “but it’s likely they will use Google Drive to momentarily store the chat history to import to WhatsApp for Android.”

It seems like firstly, WhatsApp will be completing method to export chats from iOS to import them to Android and when completed, it will start working on export chat history from Android to import it on iOS. This feature is a part of Multi-device functionalities that will synchronize chat history across different platforms.

Moreover, WhatsApp is also testing 24 hours option for disappearing messages for both Android and iOS. This option will automatically remove messages within one day. This option is already available, however, right now users can choose messages to disappear within 7 days.

