WhatsApp has released a new iOS update through the App Store. The latest version, 25.35.74, brings helpful new tools to improve calling. The update is now rolling out to users around the world. The changelog highlights two main additions. First, WhatsApp now lets users leave voice and video messages for missed calls. Second, the app introduces a redesigned Calls tab. Both features aim to make communication easier and faster.

Many users may not see these options immediately. WhatsApp has confirmed that the rollout will take place in stages. So, even if your app shows the correct version number, the feature may reach your account in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp for iOS Adds Voice and Video Messages for Missed Calls

WhatsApp is also expanding the new unified call hub on iOS. Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced this hub to make call-related actions more accessible. The latest update brings the improved layout to more users.

The redesigned Calls tab has a clean and simple interface. It puts all call options in one place. The main call button shows a full list of contacts. From here, users can start voice or video calls. They can also begin group calls with up to 31 participants. The layout is easy to navigate and helps users find contacts quickly.

The hub includes a schedule button, too. This allows users to plan a call and send an invitation directly in a chat. All participants receive a notification about the scheduled call. This reduces confusion and helps avoid missed meetings. Users can reschedule or cancel the call from the same screen.

There is also a keypad button for dialing numbers manually. WhatsApp checks if the number is linked to a WhatsApp account. This is helpful when contacting new people or businesses. Verified business accounts also display a checkmark for authenticity.

Favorites have been placed at the top of the Calls tab. This makes it easy to access frequent contacts. Users can reorder favorites or start calls with a single tap. It works like a speed-dial feature and saves time.

The biggest highlight of the update is the ability to leave a voice message when someone misses your call. After the call is not answered, WhatsApp shows a “Record voice message” option. You can record and send it instantly without opening the chat.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a similar option for video messages. If a video call is missed, callers can send a short video note right from the call screen. This is not listed in the official changelog, but many users have started receiving it.

Both features make communication more personal. They allow users to explain the purpose of their call right away. This is helpful when sharing quick updates or urgent information.

The new update makes WhatsApp calling smoother and more convenient. With features like scheduling, favorites, and missed call messages, the Calls tab is now a complete communication hub. More users will receive these features gradually as WhatsApp continues its rollout.

If you have not seen the update yet, it should reach your account soon.