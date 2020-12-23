WhatsApp for iOS has just rolled out a new beta update before the calendar year 2020 ends. The new update includes new options and several bug fixes. The beta update for iOS 2.21.10.23 enables the users to paste multiple images and videos into WhatsApp. The Wabetainfo has reported about the update.

WhatsApp for iOS Brings New Update to Fix Bugs

What are the bug fixes?

WhatsApp has fixed the bug that prevents status search

There have been improvements for voice, video, and group calls

Improvements in sharing URLs.

Improvements backing up chat history

General improvements for stickers and Memoji, among other betterment

As mentioned above, the app now lets users share multiple images and videos at the same time. Here is how to paste images?

Select multiple images from the Photos app

Now, press “Export” and now “Copy”

Open WhatsApp and paste the content in the chat bar

The new update will bring one more option for its iOS users. The users now might be able to join a group call, even if they decline it initially.

WhatsApp said in a statement,

“When the feature will be enabled, any participant can be invited to join a call any time, even if he declines the call initially,”

Currently, the company is working on it. It will soon be available in the near future.

On the other hand, the company is also working to bring the voice and video call features to the web. There are reports claiming that the company will bring this feature at the start of 2021 as a new year gift.

Recommended: WhatsApp Will Stop Working on old iPhones and Android Phones in 2021