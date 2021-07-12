WhatsApp is continuously adding new features to its app after the privacy update misconception. According to some latest reports, WhatsApp is testing a few features to its iOS app with the ability to “view once” photos and videos sent as well a new redesigned in-app notification. The view once feature is already available for WhatsApp Android beta testers.

WhatsApp for iOS is Also Working on “View Once” Feature

According to reliable WABetaInfo, after rolling out this feature for Android beta testers, WhatsApp is making the “view once” feature available for iOS beta users with version 2.21.140.9.

WhatsApp has borrowed this feature from Snapchat. Users will be able to use the Snapchat-like feature to send photos and videos that destroy themselves after being seen. However, WhatsApp won’t say whether someone will be able to take a screenshot or not.

If you’re a WhatsApp beta tester, after updating the app from the TestFlight, try to send a photo or a video to see if the new feature is already available for you.

When you send the media, it already disappears from your mobile phone and it will also disappear in the recipient’s phone when he opens it once. You are notified when the recipient opens the photo/video because the bubble message will report “Opened”.

Messages encrypted with the view once can be sent to both individual or group chats. Just like disappearing message, you have to activate it first. You can activate it by tapping on it. Other details, like who opened your photo/video, are available in Message Info.

