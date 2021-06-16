WhatsApp’s latest update for iOS will bring more ease to its users. According to the latest reports by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS to Get Search for Stickers Shortcut. WhatsApp has submitted update 2.21.120.9 through the TestFlight beta of this feature.

WhatsApp for iOS to Get Search for Stickers Shortcut

You can easily search for stickers on WhatsApp, but with this new update, users will be able to find this feature easier. When typing a specific word or emoji that reflects one of the stickers in your sticker library, WhatsApp will animate the sticker button in order to alert the user that a sticker has been found.

Default WhatsApp sticker packs already support this feature. So, if you have installed one of them, try to type emojis or specific words in the chat bar, to see if the feature is available for your WhatsApp account. The report also claims that this feature might not work for third-party sticker packs.

WhatsApp is also working on a number of features. One of them is the disappearing mode. WhatsApp is quite hopeful to bring this feature very soon for its Android and iOS users.

For More Information Please Visit: WhatsApp to Include disappearing mode & view once Feature-Mark Zuckerberg



