WhatsApp for iOS to Launch Profile Photo notification Feature

The year 2022 has started with a bang for WhatsApp who has stepped in with amazing features. By the end of last year we came to know that the company is working on a communities feature and also digital wallet went live for some of the users. After some of the new features revealed that might be coming at the start of this year, the messaging app has come up with another feature that is currently under construction. After revealing some of these great features, the company has told that it is now working on profile photo notification feature for contacts.

This feature was spotted by WABetaInfo who revealed that this facility of notifications of profile pictures is rolling out for beta testers on iOS (version 2.22.1.1 on iOS15). This feature is rolling out in chunks so not all users would have received it by now. When this feature is enabled, users will receive a notification when the profile photo of the contacts they were in conversation with will pop up just next to the name/ number.

The leaker has also revealed that this feature won’t be available to all the beta testers since the tool out is gradual as mentioned above. Adding the contacts profile photo notification functionality is already available on Twitter. Adding it to WhatsApp will also give users visual cues to who’s messaging them.

With soo many features in the works, WhatsApp is having a huge roller coaster of features to enter in the year 2022. WhatsApp also plans to launch the aforementioned Communities and will add a privacy-oriented option to hide your “Last Seen” status from strangers.

Let’s wait for these features!

