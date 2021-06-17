According to WABetaInfo, in an upcoming update, WhatsApp is going to roll out a new ‘archived chats’ tab for iOS. Whatsapp has launched the latest beta for its iOS version on TestFlight with a few new features for archived chats.

As per a report from WABetaInfo, with WhatsApp beta version 2.21.120.10, the application will feature the new Archived Chats tab. With the help of this new feature, every time any user receives a message from an archived chat, it won’t be unarchived automatically.

WhatsApp for iOS to Soon Get New ‘Archived Chats’ Tab: Source

As currently, if a user archives any chat and then receives a new message from the same chat then it will get unarchived automatically and return to the main chats tab. So the new update which is currently in beta, will not send the chat back to the main chats tab if the user doesn’t want to. All you need to do is to tap on WhatsApp Settings>Chats>“Keep chats archived.”

With the help of this latest feature, the user can instantly manage multiple archived chats by using the “Edit” button. According to WABetaInfo, when the new archive is enabled on WhatsApp for iOS, here’s what’s going to happen:

The archived chat cell will be pinned at the top of your chat list.

The archived chat cell will always be visible and cannot be hidden.

The archived chat cell reports the number of unread conversations.

If any of your friends have mentioned you in an archived group then you will see the symbol @ in the archived chat cell.

WhatsApp has also been working on a few other features like support for disappearing mode. When this feature is enabled, the user will need to go to WhatsApp Settings>Privacy, and then tap on the Disappearing Mode feature.

Check out? Whatsapp introduces ‘Flash call’ method for account verification for these phones



