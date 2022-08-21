WhatsApp for iOS working on a story like new features

WhatsApp for iOS is constantly adding new features. Over the course of the year, the app added Reactions, the ability to move chat history from iOS to Android – and vice versa – and a slew of other features. However, Mark Zuckerberg’s messenger app is about to add a controversial feature: the ability to watch Status directly from the chat list.

Status has been around for a while. This Stories-like feature allows WhatsApp users to post photos and videos that are deleted after 24 hours directly within the app. While Instagram Stories are more popular, this feature could be useful in markets where people use the app to sell services or products.

WABetaInfo reports that beta version 22.18.0.70 adds the ability to view Status updates within the chat list. “When a new Status update is posted by one of your contacts on WhatsApp for iOS, it is now always visible right within the chat list.”

As of now, it appears that only a small number of beta testers were able to test this feature. With the Status feature on the chat list, it’s not only a big push for this function, but it could also be a way for WhatsApp to add ads while users watch Status photos/videos, similar to how Instagram Stories works.

Fortunately, WABetainfo says users will still be able to choose whether or not to see Status posts directly in the chat list, so users will have a choice for the time being.