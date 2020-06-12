WhatsApp for iPhone has received the latest beta update which brings a few useful tweaks. Users will get to see them in stable version over the coming weeks.

In the new beta, users will get to see the WhatsApp contact in the iPhone’s Share Sheet menu, however, some users might not see them yet. These few users are those who are facing issues in sharing content from a few apps since the last beta update for WhatsApp.

WhatsApp for iPhone will Receive Redesigned Menu

The new WhatsApp beta version will come with a redesigned menu to emulate the one offered by iOS 13.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has shared all the information about the latest WhatsApp v2.20.70.19 beta for iPhone as well as the features. This new version brings WhatsApp contact shortcuts in iPhone’s Share Sheet menu which is showing small contact bubbles of frequent groups or people users share things with whenever you share something using iPhone’s Share Sheet.

WhatsApp Messenger beta 2.20.70.19 for iOS is now available for testing.

The beta program is currently closed.https://t.co/qZkpuzdbn3#WhatsAppBeta #iOS #Bot — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 10, 2020

