WhatsApp Now Allows You to Add Descriptions to Forwarded Messages

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has released a new very interesting feature. WhatsApp now allows users to add descriptions to forwarded messages including images, videos, GIFs, and documents on Android. This feature is currently available to some beta testers.
According to WABetaInfo, this feature can be useful if the current caption doesn’t accurately describe the image or if you want to add a different description. You can now send the forwarded message as a separate message by removing the existing caption and replacing it with your own. This will help ensure that the recipients know that it doesn’t belong to the original message.
Users now can add more context to the forwarded media they send. They can provide a brief explanation of why they forwarded the media, and also share their thoughts, opinions, or feelings about the content.
Moreover, the report said that after installing this update, some users might experience issues when viewing status updates and downloading videos.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out the “companion mode” feature to all beta testers in its latest update on Android. Earlier, the companion mode was only available to a select group of beta testers. This feature has been designed to allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone.
Moreover, WhatsApp is also working on a “Chat Lock” feature. With the help of this feature, users will be able to lock the chats individually. However, this feature is under development. Users have to wait a bit to get this feature.
