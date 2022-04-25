You Can Now Add Up To 32 Participants On a Single WhatsApp Group Call

One of the popular instant messaging platforms, WhatsApp, keeps on introducing new features and updates for users’ convenience. This time, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to make the group call easier. With the latest update, users can now add up to 32 participants on a single WhatsApp group call.

According to the latest reports, the WhatsApp version 22.8.80 will include this feature. This feature is helpful for students and teachers as they can add more people in a single call. Similarly, this feature will also be helpful for arranging a remote meeting on a call for up to 32 people.

Not only this but the update also includes a redesigned interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms. Furthermore, with this update, the design for voice message bubbles and info screens for contacts and groups has also been updated for iOS users. Android users will have to wait a bit longer to get this feature.

Just recently, WhatsApp has introduced a number of useful features. For instance, WhatsApp has introduced reactions, increased size limits for files sent by users, a community function, and more. WhatsApp has also added its latest community feature that will allow users to bring their WhatsApp Groups under one hat.

Similarly, WhatsApp has also introduced a privacy feature for its iOS users first. Now users will be able to hide their last seen status from the specific contacts.

