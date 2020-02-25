WhatsApp Group Chats Available to Everyone via Google- Beware

WhatsApp is the best platform where one can express himself in the best possible way. WhatsApp private group feature gave voice to people and gave them a platform where they can communicate with more people all together. However, just recently we have come across a strange revelation by Jordan Wildon, multimedia journalist for German outlet Deutsche Welle. She told that some links of WhatsApp Group Chats are available in Google search results.

WhatsApp Group Chats Biggest Flaw Surfaces on Internet

He announced this on Twitter and at the same time said that WhatsApp group are not secure as people thought. He also shared a screenshot in which links of the group were shown in Google search results. It means when user created a link to invite other people to join the group. It got indexed in Google, and surprisingly it is accessible.

When this news broke, WhatsApp spokesperson said that the private links shouldn’t be disclosed on public forums. She explained that this issue is due to the public posting of group links. He also told that when a link of a private group is posted on public forums, anyone can join it and see the messages in it.

On the other hand, Jane Manchun said that this is a lame excuse, and this situation is a result of misconfiguration due to which 470,000 group invites were indexed on Google.

